Wall Street Zen Downgrades Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Buy

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 28,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $224,099.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 737,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,082.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $286,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 695,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,450.75. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,473 in the last 90 days. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 2,480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

