Kroger (NYSE:KR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Kroger stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

