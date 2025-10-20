Simulations Plus (SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $16.4740 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $310.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.99. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $37.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 176,747 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,232,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 108,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Simulations Plus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

