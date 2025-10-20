Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.2%

EQR stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.