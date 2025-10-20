Wall Street Zen Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Sell

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

IP opened at $46.69 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -466.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in International Paper by 2,343.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in International Paper by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

