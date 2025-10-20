OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OSR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

OSR Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSRH opened at $0.58 on Friday. OSR has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

About OSR

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

