Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFM. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $111.78 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,220. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,362. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $727,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $8,341,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $3,128,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

