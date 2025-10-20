Wall Street Zen Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to “Hold”

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. UBS Group cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $999.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.48. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 686.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.