Teck Resources (TECK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $2.9282 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4,602.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 453.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

