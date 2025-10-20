Atlas Copco (ATLKY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, analysts expect Atlas Copco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.41. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATLKY

Atlas Copco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.