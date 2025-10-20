Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $69.0280 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $573.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

