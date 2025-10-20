Wall Street Zen Downgrades Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Buy

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of FLXS opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.93 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Flexsteel Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,678. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.