Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Citigroup raised their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Incyte stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Incyte has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

