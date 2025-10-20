Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucas GC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lucas GC Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucas GC

LGCL opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. Lucas GC has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $54.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Lucas GC at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

