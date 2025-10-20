Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Receives $111.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.1111.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $68.41 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 106,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.