Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $206.08

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.0769.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMAT opened at $224.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,920,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,125,265,000 after purchasing an additional 391,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,282 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,483,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,936,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,002,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

