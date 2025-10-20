DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DevvStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
