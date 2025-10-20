Tesla (TSLA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $24.9847 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tesla Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 253.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. CLG LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 14,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

