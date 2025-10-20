Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Drops By 58.9%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,300 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $93.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

