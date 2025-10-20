Short Interest in WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) Expands By 279.3%

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 279.3% from the September 15th total of 479,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WORK Medical Technology Group Stock Down 31.9%

Shares of WOK opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. WORK Medical Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Get WORK Medical Technology Group alerts:

WORK Medical Technology Group shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of WORK Medical Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOK

About WORK Medical Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WORK Medical Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORK Medical Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.