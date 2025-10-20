Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

NYSE BBY opened at $79.71 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,352 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Best Buy by 110.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,785 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

