Lithia Motors (LAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $8.99 per share and revenue of $9.3759 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $310.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.78. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $262.10 and a 12-month high of $405.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

