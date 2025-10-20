Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $235.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,265,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,668,000 after purchasing an additional 960,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $71,779,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,811.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 303,423 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,865,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,060,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

