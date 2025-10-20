Wall Street Zen Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Hold

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.1%

CNI stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,694,000 after buying an additional 755,518 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,385,000 after buying an additional 273,974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.