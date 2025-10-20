First American Financial (FAF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $1.8692 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.55%.

First American Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 414,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

