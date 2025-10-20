Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corteva has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,436,000 after acquiring an additional 373,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,651,000 after purchasing an additional 251,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,680,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,708,000 after purchasing an additional 824,451 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.