Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $3.33

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.3250.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after buying an additional 5,961,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17,925.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,998,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 11,931,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 982,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,540,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 222,375 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

