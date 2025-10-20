Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$63.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.20.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.87. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$26.29 and a twelve month high of C$69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.57.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

