Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) PT at C$48.89

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$44.34 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$36.93 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, insider Paul Lorentz sold 178,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total transaction of C$7,476,007.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,349,067. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,582 shares of company stock worth $7,516,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

