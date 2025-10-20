Wall Street Zen Upgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Hold

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roblox to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Roblox stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roblox has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,485,929. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

