Wall Street Zen Downgrades WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Sell

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

WAFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get WaFd alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WAFD

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88. WaFd has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $38.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). WaFd had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.02%.The company had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WaFd

In other news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $31,836.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter worth $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 35.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 3.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.