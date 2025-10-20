Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $10.8963 billion for the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TMO opened at $539.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.10.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

