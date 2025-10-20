Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $245.0351 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

