ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2025

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJKGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ZJK Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZJK Industrial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ZJK Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in ZJK Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZJK Industrial by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ZJK Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

ZJK Industrial Stock Performance

ZJK opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. ZJK Industrial has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

About ZJK Industrial

(Get Free Report)

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZJK Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZJK Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.