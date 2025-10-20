ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ZJK Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ZJK Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in ZJK Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZJK Industrial by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ZJK Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

ZJK opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. ZJK Industrial has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

