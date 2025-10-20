WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 192.2% from the September 15th total of 379,900 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WYFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteFiber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WYFI stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15. WhiteFiber has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

