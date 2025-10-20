Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $15.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.8750.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
View Our Latest Research Report on FOLD
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 83,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 910,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.