Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $15.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.8750.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 83,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 910,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

