ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $63.2490 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.77 million. On average, analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE ARR opened at $15.64 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.41.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.