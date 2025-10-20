Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Steel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 57.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 37.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

