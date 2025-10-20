Wall Street Zen Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to “Buy”

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.76.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $374.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $1,882,173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stryker by 307.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,146,000 after buying an additional 4,223,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $558,075,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

