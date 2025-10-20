Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $76.8270 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $124.84 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $97.90 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,588 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $221,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,377.42. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 174.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 63.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

