KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 440.20 and a quick ratio of 440.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.52%.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KREF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 742.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.