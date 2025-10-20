Alcoa (AA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $3.0259 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 646,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 173.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 320.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205,717 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.