AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £205,927.32 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 37,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543, for a total transaction of £205,927.32.

AJ Bell Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 528.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,446.23, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 490.31. AJ Bell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 355.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 558.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 534.29.

AJ Bell Company Profile

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

