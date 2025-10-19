DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $119,926,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $439.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

