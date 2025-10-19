575 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Purchased by Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc.

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VB stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.