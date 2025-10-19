Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

