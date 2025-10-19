Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

