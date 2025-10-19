Planned Solutions Inc. Has $11.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 632.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,595 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.7% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IVW stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

