Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,249,614. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.