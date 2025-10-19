DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $333.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.50 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.99 and a 200-day moving average of $368.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

